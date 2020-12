Cimic (ASX:CIM) has completed the sale of 50 per cent of Thiess, the world's largest mining services provider.



The price of the equity interest is set to generate $2.2 billion with proceeds to reduce debt and provide capital for other opportunities.



The 50 per cent retention of the equity reflects the company's importance of Theiss to the business.



Shares in Cimic (ASX:CIM) are trading 0.45 per cent higher at $24.72.