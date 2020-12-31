New Energy Solar (ASX:NEW) to sell 50% of power plant to US Solar Fund

New Energy Solar (ASX:NEW) is set to sell 50 per cent of its Mount Signal solar power plant to US Solar Fund PLC.



The sale is expected to be between US$44 million and $46 million which is around $57 to $60 million Australian.



US Solar Fund is a renewable energy company with a diversified portfolio of utility-scale solar power plants across America. Back in June, New Energy Solar had a different potential buyer but they were unable to reach an agreement.



Shares in New Energy Solar (ASX:NEW) trading 0.6 per cent higher at $0.86.