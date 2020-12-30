NSW records 18 new Covid-19 cases: ASX tracking 0.8% lower at noon

The Australian sharemarket opened lower this morning. The S&P/ASX 200 Index 55 points down or 0.8 per cent lower at 6,645. Futures are pointing to a fall of 55 points. Shares in Growthpoint Properties Australia (ASX:GOZ) are down – their only news today was the announcement of Deborah Page to join their Board as an independent non-executive director. All sectors are in the red.



Company news



Kalamazoo’s (ASX:KZR) diamond drilling program at the Lightning Prospect has been completed. The program located in the northern section of the Castlemaine Gold Project was finished on the 6th December. The drilling program consisted of six diamond holes for a total of 1,819 metres. Preliminary geological interpretations of the drilling results have confirmed good widths of quartz veining. Final assay results are pending. Shares in Kalamazoo (ASX:KZR) are currently trading 3.5 per cent higher at $0.59.



Best and worst performers



The best-performing sector is Energy losing the least at 0.4 per cent while the sector trailing behind is Real Estate Investment Trust with the most losses losing 2.02 per cent.

The best performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is SIMS (ASX:SGM) rising 2.7 per cent to $13.35, followed by shares in Beach Energy (ASX:BPT) and Seven Group Holdings (ASX:SVW).

The worst performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Growthpoint Properties Australia (ASX:GOZ) dropping 4.5 per cent to $3.58, followed by shares in Stockland (ASX:SGP) and Vicinity Centres (ASX:VCX).



Commodities



Gold is trading at US$1,880 an ounce.

Iron ore is 0.9 per cent lower at $160.84.

Futures are suggesting a fall of 5 per cent.

One Australian dollar is buying 76.19US.







