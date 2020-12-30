Universal Biosensors, Inc. (ASX:UBI) signs a deal with Bayer AG

Universal Biosensors, Inc. (ASX:UBI) says its Canadian subsidiary, Hemostasis Reference Laboratory Inc (HRL), has entered into an agreement with Bayer AG of Germany for the provision of certain services relating to the performance of laboratory analysis of biological samples.



The services are to be provided over an agreed period of time and will generate CAD $1.3 million of additional revenue for HRL.



HRL is their laboratory service business in Canada and is an important asset in our blood testing business.



Shares in Universal Biosensors, Inc. (ASX:UBI) are trading 4.6 per cent higher at $0.46.



Image from: https://www.universalbiosensors.com/