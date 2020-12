State Gas (ASX:GAS) reports that the next well in its current Reid’s Dome Gas Project drilling campaign, Nyanda-8, has spudded.



Drilling at Nyanda-8 had reached 248 metres at 7:00AM (AEST), with gas being detected from 151 metres.



State Gas is 100 per cent-owner of the Reid’s Dome Gas Project which is located approximately 50 kilometres from the Queensland Gas Pipeline and interconnected east coast gas network.



Shares in State Gas (ASX:GAS) are trading 6.8 per cent lower at $0.55.