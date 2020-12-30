Red River Resources (ASX:RVR) starts production at Hillgrove Gold Operation

Red River Resources (ASX:RVR) has started production at its Hillgrove Gold Operation in New South Wales.



Bakers Creek Stockpile mining and trucking activities started, with first ore delivered to Hillgrove ROM Pad on 23 December.



First ore processed through the Hillgrove Mill on the 29 December and the plant is ramping up to steady state production with the workforce increased to 50.



Shares in Red River Resources (ASX:RVR) are trading 7.7 per cent higher at $0.28.



