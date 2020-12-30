Cooper Energy (ASX:COE) reports Sole Gas Sales Agreements are due to start

Cooper Energy (ASX:COE) reports that the remaining Sole Gas Sales Agreements will start on 1 January 2021.



Sole gas is processed at the Orbost Gas Processing Plant operated by APA Group (ASX:APA).



Prior to the sales agreements, Sole gas was being sold at lower spot prices, less transportation costs, with revenue and costs shared between Cooper Energy and APA as per the Transition Agreement announced 23 August 2020.



Shares in Cooper Energy (ASX:COE) are trading 2.7 per cent lower at $0.36.



Image from: https://www.cooperenergy.com.au/