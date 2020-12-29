Mach7 Technologies (ASX:M7T) appoint a new director

Data management solutions company Mach7 Technologies (ASX:M7T) has appointed Philippe Houssiau as a Non-Executive Director, effective from 1 January 2021.



Philippe has held a variety of executive and board member roles for Healthcare IT companies across the globe.



His experience as a small company owner, consultancy partner, entrepreneur, CEO and chairman will bring a depth of experience that will assist the Company in executing significant strategic, financial, and operational outcomes.



Philippe is based in Antwerp in Belgium.



Shares in Mach7 Technologies (ASX:M7T) are trading 1.3 per cent higher at $1.21.

