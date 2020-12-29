Nuheara (ASX:NUH) signs a supply agreement with HP Inc

Nuheara (ASX:NUH) has signed an agreement to manufacture HP branded products for American multinational information technology company HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ).



The first product to be introduced under the terms of the agreement is a True Wireless Earbud utilising Nuheara intellectual property.



The Hardware Product Purchase Agreement has a contracted initial term of three years with automatic renewals for successive one-year periods.



Nuheara is set to raise $11.5 million in conjunction with the agreement.



Shares in Nuheara (ASX:NUH) are trading 15.9 per cent higher at $0.05.



