Platinum (ASX:PTM) say goodbye to one of their portfolio managers

A portfolio manager from Platinum Management (ASX:PTM) has resigned.



The manager of the Asia ex Japan strategies at Platinum Asia Fund Joseph Lai will step down.



Heworked alongside Andrew Clifford from 2011, and has managed the strategy since 2014.



An internal replacement for Joseph will be named in due course. In the interim, Andrew, CIO and co-manager of Platinum’s global strategies, will take over the management of the respective portfolios with immediate effect.



Andrew previously managed the Asia ex Japan strategies from their initial inception in 2003 through to 2014.



Shares in Platinum Asia Fund (ASX:PTM) are trading 0.7 per cent higher at $4.20.

