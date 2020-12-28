Wall St hits record high as Trump signs aid bill: ASX poised to open higher

The Australian share market looks set to open higher this morning following leads from Wall Street and Europe. In the US President Donald Trump has signed the Covid relief and government funding bill days after he suggested he would block it. All of Wall Street's main indexes touched record levels. Britain and the European Union clinched a lean post-Brexit trade deal just before Christmas and a Covid-19 vaccination drive was launched over the weekend in Europe.



Markets



Wall Street higher: The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.7 per cent to 30,404, the S&P 500 gained 0.9 per cent to 3735 and the NASDAQ closed 0.7 per cent higher at 12,899.



European markets last closed higher, London’s FTSE added 0.1 per cent, Paris gained 1.2 per cent and Frankfurt closed 1.5 per cent higher.



Asian markets closed mixed, Tokyo’s Nikkei added 0.7 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.3 per cent and China’s Shanghai Composite closed 0.02 per cent higher.



Taking all of this into equation, the SPI futures are pointing to a 32 point gain.



On Thursday, the Australian share market closed 0.3 per cent higher or 22 points higher at 6,665..



Ex-dividends



Fat Prophets Global Property Fund (ASX:FPP) is paying 1.4 cents unfranked.



Currencies



One Australian Dollar at 8:30 AM was buying 75.83 US cents, 56.41 Pence Sterling, 78.70 Yen and 62.10 Euro cents.



Commodities



Iron Ore futures suggest 0.2 per cent fall.

Gold has lost $3.30 to US$1877 an ounce.

Silver was lost $0.10 to US$26.44 an ounce.

Oil was up $0.06 to US$47.68 a barrel.

