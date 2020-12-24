AnteoTech Ltd (ASX:ADO) on track with Covid-19 test

AnteoTech (ASX:ADO) are pushing forward to release their Covid-19 antigen rapid test towards market launch.



They have been working with Operon in Spain and have a manufacturing agreement with a Spanish company to make plastic cassettes that hold the test strips that are inserted into the reader.



Clinical studies for regulatory approval have already started with the Victorian Infectious Diseases Reference Laboratory.



A Brisbane based marketing agency has been appointed to develop brand, packaging and marketing collateral for the test platform.



Shares in AnteoTech Ltd (ASX:ADO) are trading 5 per cent higher at 10 cents.

