BHP (ASX:BHP) has met the licensing requirements to restart operations at Samarco in Brazil, five years after a waste dam collapse.



Iron ore pellet production has restarted and the mine expects to produce approximately eight million tonnes.



In 2015, the mining waste dam collapsed killing 19 people leading to the suspension in operations and legal proceedings.



Shares in BHP (ASX:BHP) are trading 1.7 per cent higher at $43.16.