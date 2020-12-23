Bigtincan (ASX:BTH) to buy US customer engagement software firm

Bigtincan (ASX:BTH) has agreed to pay $22.6 million for ClearSlide, a sales engagement technology platform leader with hundreds of customers across three continents.



The company has estimated annualised recurring revenue of $6.9 million.



Bigtincan has completed a $35 million institutional equity raise to support the purchase.



ClearSlide's customers include The Economist and GoDaddy and the acquisition will add 32 staff members to Bigtincan's books.



Shares in Bigtincan (ASX:BTH) are trading 2.24 per cent lower at $1.09.

