Bigtincan (ASX:BTH) to buy US customer engagement software firm

Company News

by Rachael Jones December 23, 2020 11:00 AM

Bigtincan (ASX:BTH) has agreed to pay $22.6 million for ClearSlide, a sales engagement technology platform leader with hundreds of customers across three continents.

The company has estimated annualised recurring revenue of $6.9 million.

Bigtincan has completed a $35 million institutional equity raise to support the purchase.

ClearSlide's customers include The Economist and GoDaddy and the acquisition will add 32 staff members to Bigtincan's books.

Shares in Bigtincan (ASX:BTH) are trading 2.24 per cent lower at $1.09.
 