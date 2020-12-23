Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) acquisition of a NSW caravan park

Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) today announced the acquisition of Merry Beach Caravan Park for $20.5 million.



The caravan park is a large, established holiday park on the NSW South Coast.



Accommodation includes over 540 income producing sites, with annuals providing approximately two thirds of revenue.



Facilities include a swimming pool, playground and walking tracks, with direct beach access.



The Park is approximately three and half hours south of Sydney.



Shares in Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) are trading 0.83 per cent higher to $4.88.

