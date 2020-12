Infratil (ASX:IFT) confirms that its acquisition of 56.25 per cent of Qscan has been completed for total cash equity consideration of $289.6 million.



They bought Qscan from Quadrant Private Equity and existing doctor and management shareholders.



The offer was made in conjunction with the Morrison & Co Growth Infrastructure Fund, which conditionally offered to acquire up to 15 per cent of Qscan.



Shares in Infratil (ASX:IFT) closed 1.9 per cent lower at $6.72 yesterday.