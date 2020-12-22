Volpara (ASX:VHT) secures 5 year SaaS contract with BreastScreen Queensland

Biotech company. Volpara Health Technologies (ASX:VHT) has signed a 5 year software-as-a-service agreement with BreastScreen Queensland, following a successful pilot on the Gold Coast.



BreastScreen Queensland is the third largest public breast screening program in Australia.



The contract is for the roll out of Volpara’s quality assurance platform, VolparaEnterprise to 11 BreastScreen Queensland services.

The roll-out has already begun, and Volpara expects it to go live in early 2021.



Shares in Volpara Health Technologies (ASX:VHT) are trading 4.15 per cent higher at $1.38.



