Transurban Group (ASX:TCL) has appointed Michelle Jablko as its new chief financial officer.



She will replace Adam Watson following his resignation in August.



Michelle is currently CFO of the ANZ Bank (ASX:ANZ).



Prior to that she had a carer in investment banking with UBS and Greenhill Australia, and as a lawyer with Allens Linklaters.



Shares in Transurban Group (ASX:TCL) are trading 0.07 per cent lower at $13.99.