Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (ASX:URW) has penned agreements with multiple French institutional investors to sell Parisian Village 3, Village 4 and Village 6 office buildings for €213 million.



The transactions are subject to standard conditions precedent and are expected to close in Q1 2021.



This move is part of the company’s €4 billion disposal program.



Shares in Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (ASX:URW) closed 3.17 per cent lower to $4.88 yesterday.