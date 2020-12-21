CIMIC (ASX:CIM) joint venture Ventia has been awarded Anglo American contract

CIMIC (ASX:CIM) joint venture Ventia has been awarded a contract to deliver comprehensive facility and asset management services to Anglo American’s Metallurgical Coal business operations in the Bowen Basin in Central Queensland.



The four-year contract is expected to generate total revenue of around $216 million and includes an option to extend for an addition year, at Anglo American’s discretion.



The contract includes the provision of services to Anglo American’s Capcoal complex, Moranbah North, Grosvenor and Dawson mines, and the associated accommodation villages and company housing in the Middlemount, Moura and Moranbah regions, and the Middlemount Aerodrome.



Ventia expects to employ more than 250 people as part of the contract.



Shares in CIMIC (ASX:CIM) are trading 1.43 per cent lower at $25.44.

