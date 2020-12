Silver Lake Resources (ASX:SLR) has agreed to divest the Andy Well and Gnaweeda projects in Western Australia to Latitude Consolidated (ASX:LCD) for cash consideration of $8 million.



has agreed to pay a non-refundable $250,000 deposit and the transaction is expected to close in early 2021.



The Andy Well and Gnaweeda projects were acquired as part of the acquisition of Doray Minerals in 2019.



Shares in Silver Lake Resources (ASX:SLR) are trading 1.88 per cent higher at $1.90.