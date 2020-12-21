Weebit Nano (ASX:WBT) file two new patents

The Israel-based semiconductor company, Weebit Nano (ASX:WBT) in conjunction with its development partner Leti, are pleased to announce that they recently filed two new patents related to Weebit Nano’s Silicon Oxide (SiOx) ReRAM technology.



Leti is a French research institute recognised as a global leader in the field of micro-electronics.



The first patent defines a process improvement to enable high memory yield and high uniformity across memory cells and throughout wafer.



The second patent relates to the selector development with a very fast read, which enables reduced power consumption and reduced selector stress during the read operation.



Shares in Weebit Nano (ASX:WBT) are trading 0.82 per cent higher at $1.84.

