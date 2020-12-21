Lifestyle communities (ASX:LIC) to buy a new site in Victoria

Lifestyle communities (ASX:LIC) is looking to buy a new site in Rockbank in Victoria.



The site is due to settle in two years in one of Melbourne’s flagship-planned communities which is already home to seven thousand people.



This will be the company’s 23rd community and will allow for the construction of 180 homes which increases Lifestyle Communities’ portfolio to 4,674 home sites.



Construction is set to start in two years time.



Shares in Lifestyle communities (ASX:LIC) are trading 0.16 per cent higher at $12.70.

