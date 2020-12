iSelect (ASX:ISU) has entered an exclusive digital marketing partnership with News Corp Australia.



News Corp will receive payment for lead generation, content creation and a revenue share of converted sales.



The 2 year agreement will begin on 1 January 2021 and is worth a minimum of $4.5 million.



Shares in iSelect (ASX:ISU) are trading 3.5 per cent higher at 29 cents.