IGO (ASX:IGO) has appointed Michael Nossal to its board as an independent non-executive director.



The company expects that he will transition into the Chair role by mid-2021.



Michael is a senior mining executive with almost 35 years’ experience in gold, base metals and industrial minerals.



He has held executive management and board positions at companies including Newcrest, MMG, WMC Resources and Nordgold.



Shares in IGO (ASX:IGO) are trading 0.5 per cent lower at $6.39.