Victorian Commission brings forward licence review of Crown Resorts (ASX:CWN)

The Victorian Commission for Gambling and Liquor Regulation is bringing forward its review of Crown Resorts (ASX:CWN).



The last review was in 2018 and this will be the seventh review of the Casino Operator and Licence.



This review will assess the suitability of Crown Melbourne Limited to hold the casino licence in Victoria.



The commission will report its findings to the Minister for Consumer Affairs, Gaming and Liquor Regulation in 2021.



The review is being brought forward "in light of recent evidence heard in the ongoing Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority (ILGA) inquiry in New South Wales."



Shares in Crown Resorts (ASX:CWN) are trading 0.5 per cent lower at $9.80.

