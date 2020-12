Mineral exploration company Berkeley Energia (ASX:BKY) took home the award for their sustainable mining site in Spain from Capital Finance International for 2020.



They won the award for outstanding contribution in the Europe category for their Salamanca mine in Madrid.



The Salamanca project has a net present value of $703 million is capable of producing an average of 4.4 million pounds of uranium per year.



Shares in Berkeley Energia (ASX:BKY) are trading 7.1 per cent lower at 72 cents.