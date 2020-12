Leading essential network services company Service Stream (ASX:SSM) secured a significant long-term agreement with the nbn Co.



It’s for the provision of service activations, operations and maintenance services to its multi-technology National Broadband Network.



The agreement is for an initial period of four years, with two x two-year extension options, each at nbn’s election.



Shares in Service Stream (ASX:SSM) are trading 1.7 per cent higher at $2.43.