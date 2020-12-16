Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC) upgrades Winchester South Project

Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC) has upgraded its Winchester South Project metallurgical coal mine JORC Resource to 1,100Mt.



This has resulted in Whitehaven Coal Total Resources increasing by 12 per cent since August 2020.



The company says the declaration of Resources and Reserves for Winchester South in accordance with the JORC Code was an important milestone for the Project.



Winchester South is located approximately 30 kilometres southwest of Moranbah within the Northern Bowen Basin in Central Queensland.



Shares in Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC) are trading 5.6 per cent higher at $1.60.

