Infratil (ASX:IFT) acquisition of Qscan with FIRB

On 26 October 2020, Infratil (ASX:IFT) announced that it had executed a conditional binding offer to acquire up to 60 per cent of Qscan Group Holdings from Quadrant Private Equity and existing doctor and management shareholders, for total cash equity consideration of up to $330 million.



Infratil’s offer was made in conjunction with the Morrison & Co Growth Infrastructure Fund which conditionally offered to acquire up to 15 per cent of Qscan.



Infratil notes that it has made good progress towards obtaining approval from the Foreign Investment Review Board of Australia, but the condition has not been fully satisfied at this stage.



Shares in Infratil (ASX:IFT) closed 1.79 per cent lower at $6.60 yesterday.



