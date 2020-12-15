Tilt Renewables (ASX:TLT) offtake agreement for Rye Park Wind Farm

Tilt Renewables (ASX:TLT) has finalised an offtake agreement with Newcrest Mining for the supply of electricity and green products for a 15-year period from the Rye Park Wind Farm.



Newcrest will utilise the offtake agreement to support its long-life Cadia mine in New South Wales, as well as assisting in achieving its corporate emissions intensity reduction target.



The offtake agreement, for around 55 per cent of the output of the RPWF, will provide the foundation for the construction of the wind farm, which is planned to be approximately 400MW and will be located near the Rye Park township in New South Wales.



This pipeline is one of the most extensive in the market and now stands at well over 4,500MW of quality wind, solar and storage opportunities across New Zealand and Australia.



Shares in Tilt Renewables Limited (ASX:TLT) closed flat at $4.80 yesterday.

