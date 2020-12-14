Mesoblast (ASX:MSB) report improved outcome in heart failure patients

Cellular medicine company Mesoblast (ASX:MSB) announced top-line results from the landmark DREAM-HF Phase 3 trial of its allogeneic cell therapy rexlemestrocel-L (REVASCOR®) in 537 patients with advanced chronic heart failure.



Over 30 months, patients with advanced chronic heart failure who received a single does had 60 per cent reduction in incidence of heart attacks or strokes and 60 per cent reduction in death from cardiac causes when treated at an earlier stage in the progressive disease process.



Despite significant reduction in the pre-specified endpoint of cardiac death, there was no reduction in recurrent non-fatal decompensated heart failure events, which was the trial’s primary endpoint.



This suggests that rexlemestrocel-L reduces mortality by mechanisms that are distinct from those of existing drugs that reduce hospitalization rates but do not significantly impact cardiac mortality.



Shares in Mesoblast (ASX:MSB) are trading 9 per cent lower at $4.13.

