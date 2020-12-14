MACA (ASX:MLD) to buy Downer EDIs Mining West business

Company News

by Rachael Jones December 15, 2020 10:12 AM

Contracting group MACA (ASX:MLD) is set to buy Downer EDI’s Mining West business for an acquisition value of $175 million with approximately $30 million from the unwinding of working capital balances.

Mining West is a surface contract mining business focused on the Western Australian iron ore and gold sectors.

It currently comprises four large contracts at the long-life assets of Karara (Ansteel), Eliwana (Fortescue Metals Group), Cape Preston (Citic Pacific) and Gruyere (Gold Fields, Gold Road Resources).

Downer will receive over $200 million in cash from the sale.

Shares in MACA (ASX:MLD) last traded at $1.16
 