Pacific Smiles (ASX:PSQ) ups its FY21 earnings guidance

Dental practice operator Pacific Smiles (ASX:PSQ) has upped its underlying earnings (EBITDA) growth guidance for the 2021 financial year to a range of 35 per cent to 45 per cent, revised up from 25 per cent.



The company said it expects patient fees growth of between 25 per cent to 30 per cent for the year to the end of June 2021, up from 20 per cent.



Same-centre patient fee growth is about 14.6 per cent for the financial year to 8 December, with further dental practice openings expected to boost growth.



Pacific Smiles said it plans to open seven new sites before the end of the financial year with two more new centres anticipated by year end than had previously expected.



Shares in Pacific Smiles (ASX:PSQ) are trading 12.7 per cent higher at $2.39

