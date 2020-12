QBE Insurance Group (ASX:QBE) today appointed Fiona Larnach to the role of Group Chief Risk Officer.



Fiona was most recently the Chief Risk Officer for Barclays UK.



Prior to this, she was the Chief Risk Officer, Retail Banking for the Commonwealth Bank of Australia and before this, a Risk Advisory Partner at Ernst & Young.



Ms Larnach will join QBE in March 2021.



Shares in QBE Insurance Group (ASX:QBE) are trading 0.6 per cent lower at $9.82.