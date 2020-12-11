oOh!media (ASX:OML) projects full year revenue of $420M to $430M

Outdoor advertiser, oOh!media (ASX:OML) expects full year revenue to be between $420 million and $430 million.



The company says it is experiencing a “significant revenue rebound in Q4”.



Out of Home audiences are continuing to recover strongly in the Australian Road, Retail and Street Furniture formats following the easing of people movement lockdowns.



However, they still have a way to go, with Q4 revenue tracking circa 28 to 34 per cent behind the company’s 2019 result for the period.



Shares in oOh!media (ASX:OML) are trading 3.2 per cent higher at $1.79.

