APN Industria REIT (ASX:ADI) has successfully raised $35 million via the institutional placement it announced on the 10th of December.



It issued approximately 12.2 million shares at an issue price of $2.86.



The proceeds will be used to partially fund the acquisition of 4 modern industrial properties.



APN Industria is also undertaking a security purchase plan to raise up to $5 million.



Shares in APN Industria REIT (ASX:ADI) are trading 1.4 per cent lower at $2.91.