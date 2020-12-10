Rex (ASX:REX) appoints General Manager Sales

Australia’s largest independent regional and domestic airline, Regional Express Holdings (ASX:REX) has appointed Ann Elliott to the role of General Manager Sales.



Ann began in the role last Monday and comes with more than 32 years’ experience in the airline and travel agency industries.



Her last position was as General Manager ANZ Sales with Virgin Australia.



Ann says she is “thrilled to be starting at Rex at such a challenging and exciting time” and to work for a company that has such a solid track record, noting that Rex has “more accumulated absolute profits in the last 12 years than even Qantas” (ASX:QAN).



Shares in Regional Express Holdings (ASX:REX) closed 1.92 per cent lower at $2.04 yesterday.

