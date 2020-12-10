Fortescue (ASX:FMG) responds to Juukan Gorge scandal

Fortescue Metals Group (ASX:FMG) has released a statement on the Juukan Gorge inquiry.



In May, Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO) destroyed a site that represented 46,000 years of culture and history for the local Aboriginal people.



An inquiry into the matter released a scathing interim report this week recommending that Rio Tinto pay compensation to traditional owners and noting that they “were let down by Rio Tinto, the Western Australian Government, the Australian Government, their own lawyers and Native Title law”.



Fortescue says it supports amendments to Western Australia's Aboriginal Heritage protection law, and backs an increased voice for Aboriginal people, and for equitable rights of appeal for all parties.



However, the mining giant called the moratorium on all mining in the area unfeasible and impractical, and does not support amendments and oversight at the Federal level.



Shares in Fortescue Metals Group (ASX:FMG) closed 3.26 per cent higher at $22.51 yesterday.

