A class action proceeding has been launched against Freedom Foods Group (ASX:FNP) and its auditors Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, in the Victorian Supreme Court.



The proceeding alleges breaches of the Corporations Act 2001, Australian Securities and Investments Commission Act and Australian Consumer Law.



Freedom Foods has appointed Arnold Bloch Leibler (ABL) to defend the proceeding.



Shares in Freedom Foods Group (ASX:FNP) are suspended. They last traded at $3.01 back in June 2020.