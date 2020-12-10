Starpharma (ASX:SPL) report their Covid-19 nasal spray is almost ready for market

Starpharma (ASX:SPL) says their Covid-19 nasal spray Viraleze will soon be ready for market.



The EU regulatory dossier is more than 90 per cent complete and initial launch batches of Viraleze are scheduled for manufacture in January 2021.



Viraleze will be marketed as an antiviral nasal spray for SARS-CoV-2 (the coronavirus that causes Covid-19) as well as other important respiratory viruses such as flu.



This timing is earlier than previously announced.



Shares in Starpharma (ASX:SPL) are trading 13.41 per cent higher at $1.48.

