Ten-year high for the Consumer Sentiment Index: ASX closes 0.6% higher

It has been a positive day of trade for the Australian share market closing 0.6 per cent higher. Shares in Healius (ASAX:HLS) did well today after reporting its pathology business continued its strong revenue growth in October and November. Shares in Perseus Mining (ASX:PRU) didn’t perform so well today after a stellar day yesterday.



The S&P/ASX200 index



At the closing bell the S&P/ASX 200 index closed 41 points higher to finish at 6,729.



Futures market



Dow futures are suggesting a rise of 87 points.

S&P 500 futures are eyeing a lift of 8 points.

The Nasdaq futures are eyeing a rise of 10 points.

And the ASX200 futures are eyeing a 49 point rise tomorrow morning.



Local economic news



The Westpac-Melbourne Institute Consumer Sentiment Index rose 4.1 per cent in December - its highest level since October 2010 – marking a ten year high.



Company news



Poseidon Nickel (ASX:POS) reports that WestAuz Mining has started construction of the Golden Swan Drill Drive. They will develop the 400 metre drill drive from the existing Silver Swan decline to facilitate resource definition and ongoing exploration drilling. The Golden Swan drive should be completed during February 2021. Shares in Poseidon Nickel (ASX:POS) closed flat at $0.07.



Fortescue Metals Group (ASX:FMG) are celebrating a significant milestone in the development of its iron ore operations in the Pilbara, as the first ore comes through the Eliwana mine and rail project in the Western Hub.



Macmahon Holdings Limited (ASX:MAH) has been formally awarded the Foxleigh project after being selected as preferred contractor in October.



Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) is set to sell its equity interest in BoCommLife Insurance Company Limited and other divestments.



IPO



Mining and Exploration Aurumin Limited (ASX:AUN) started trading today. Their shares issued at $0.20 started trading at $0.35 and closed at $0.30.



Online tutoring for Australian school children Cluey Ltd (ASX:CLU) also started trading today. Their shares issued at $1.20 started trading at $1.20 and closed at $1.24.



Best and worst performers of the day



The best performing sector was healthcare adding 2.1 per cent while the worst performing sector was Real Estate Investment Trust, shedding 1.1 per cent.



The best performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was Healius (ASX:HLS), rising 7.4 per cent to close at $3.90. Shares in Mesoblast (ASX:MSB) and Cooper Energy (ASX:COE) followed.



The worst performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was Silver Lake Resources (ASX:SLR), dropping 3.4 per cent to close at $1.82. Shares in Gold Road Resources (ASX:GOR) and Perseus Mining (ASX:PRU) followed.



Asian markets



Higher: Japan’s Nikkei has added 1.2 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng has added 1.2 per cent and the Shanghai Composite has gained 0.1 per cent.



Commodities and the dollar



Gold is trading at US$1,861 an ounce.

Iron ore price is 1 per cent higher at US$148.35.

Iron ore futures are pointing to a rise of 0.5 per cent.

Light crude is US$0.13 lower at US$45.49 a barrel.

One Australian dollar is buying 74.42US cents.



