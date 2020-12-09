Kazia Therapeutics (ASX:KZA) see promising data from Phase 1 ovarian cancer trial

Kazia Therapeutics (ASX:KZA) released data from their phase 1 study of Cantrixil in patients with ovarian cancer.



Out of 16 patients, one patient demonstrated a complete response and two patients experienced a partial response according to industry-standard RECIST criteria, making an overall response rate of 19 per cent.



The patient who experienced a complete response remains in remission some three years after her last dose of Cantrixil.



Shares in Kazia Therapeutics (ASX:KZA) are trading 4.4 per cent higher at $1.42.



