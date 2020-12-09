Macmahon Holdings Limited (ASX:MAH) signs $250m Foxleigh contract

Macmahon Holdings Limited (ASX:MAH) has been formally awarded the Foxleigh project after being selected as preferred contractor in October.



Macmahon will provide equipment hire and maintenance services at the Foxleigh mine in Queensland which is expected to generate around $250 million of revenue over a 5 year term.



The project is on track to start on 1 March 2021.



Macmahon is also pleased to announce that its subsidiary, GBF, has been awarded a 2 year contract extension with Pantoro for additional work at the Wagtail and Nicolsons underground gold operations located near Halls Creek in Western Australia worth around $20 million.



Shares in Macmahon Holdings Limited (ASX:MAH) are trading 3.9 per cent higher at 27 cents.

