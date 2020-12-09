Fortescue Metals Group (ASX:FMG) celebrates first ore at Eliwana Mine

Fortescue Metals Group (ASX:FMG) are celebrating a significant milestone in the development of its iron ore operations in the Pilbara, as the first ore comes through the Eliwana mine and rail project in the Western Hub.



Exploration stared in the area 2006, and they now have delivered a new 30 million tonne per annum dry ore processing facility and infrastructure, along with 143 kilometres of rail which is in the final stages of construction.



This project created around 2,000 jobs during construction and will create 500 full-time site positions as the team move into operations.



Shares in Fortescue Metals Group (ASX:FMG) are trading 0.9 per cent higher at $21.66.

