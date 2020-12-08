IPOs fail to gain momentum today: ASX closed 0.2% higher

The Australian share market managed to close 0.2 per cent higher. Shares in Link Administration Holdings (ASX:LNK) were the best today after they received a proposal from NASDAQ listed SS&C Technology Holdings. Shares in ZIP Co (ASX:Z1P) took a hit today. We had a couple of IPO’s today that didn’t fare so well.



The S&P/ASX200 index



At the closing bell the S&P/ASX 200 index closed 13 points higher to finish at 6,688.



Futures market



Dow futures are suggesting a fall of 59 points.

S&P 500 futures are eyeing a dip of 9 points.

The Nasdaq futures are eyeing a fall of 23 points.

And the ASX200 futures are eyeing a 14 point rise tomorrow morning.



Local economic news



NAB's monthly business survey has shown both business confidence and conditions rose during November.



Residential property prices rose 0.8 per cent in the September quarter 2020, according to figures released today by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).



The ANZ consumer confidence survey showed its 13th gain in 14 weeks and reached its highest level in 12 months.



Company news



Adairs (ASX:ADH) reports that with three weeks remaining in the first half of FY21, sales have continued to remain elevated across all channels and are well ahead of the same period last year. This is despite 43 stores in the Melbourne Metropolitan area being closed for around 12 weeks due to Covid-19 Government restrictions. They expect underlying earnings before interest and tax to come in between $62 million and $66 million, compared with $23.2 million in the previous December-half. Shares in Adairs (ASX:ADH) closed 2.8 per cent higher at $3.31.



Gold Road Resources (ASX:GOR) and Gruyere Mining Company Pty Ltd, are planning power expansion initiatives at the Gruyere Gold Mine,spending up to $38 million dollars on a renewable energy microgrid in WA.



CIMIC Group’s (ASX:CIM) UGL, as part of an alliance, has been appointed as preferred tenderer by Rail Projects Victoria to improve rail services for Victoria’s Gippsland Line.



Redcape Hotel Group Management Ltd, as responsible entity of Redcape Hotel Group (ASX:RDC) is set to buy two Queensland pubs for $27.5 million.



IPO



Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure (ASX:DBI) started trading today. Their shares issued at $2.57, started trading at $2.24 and closed at $2.16.



Ready-made meals company Youfoodz Holdings Limited (ASX:YFZ) started trading today, issue price was $1.50, it started trading at $1.32. And closed at $1.05.



Best and worst performers of the day



The best performing sector was consumer staples adding 1.1 per cent while the worst performing sector was Energy, shedding 1.3 per cent.



The best performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was Link Administration Holdings (ASX:LNK), rising 13.7 per cent to close at $5.64. Shares in Perseus Mining (ASX:PRU) and Silver Lake Resources (ASX:SLR) followed.



The worst performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was G8 Education (ASX:GEM) dropping 6.59 per cent to close at $1.21. Shares in Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC), and ZIP Co (ASX:Z1P) followed.



Asian markets



Lower: Japan’s Nikkei has lost 0.2 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng has lost 0.6 per cent and the Shanghai Composite has lost 0.3 per cent.



Commodities and the dollar



Gold is trading at US$1,870 an ounce.

Iron ore price is 1.3 per cent up at US$146.93.

Iron ore futures are pointing to a rise of almost 1 per cent.

Light crude is US$0.24 down at US$45.33 a barrel.

One Australian dollar is buying 74.27US cents.



