Redcape Hotel Group Management Ltd, as responsible entity of Redcape Hotel Group (ASX:RDC) is set to buy two Queensland pubs for $27.5 million.



They have exchanged contracts to acquire the Shafston Hotel at Kangaroo Point and the Aspley Hotel in Aspley.



Both hotels will be revitalised by considerable capital investment.



Redcape Hotel Group (ASX:RDC) are steady at 95 cents.