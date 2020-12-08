Gold Road Resources (ASX:GOR) to spend $38 million on Hybrid Energy Microgrid

Gold Road Resources (ASX:GOR) and Gruyere Mining Company Pty Ltd, are planning power expansion initiatives at the Gruyere Gold Mine, a 50:50 joint venture between Gold Road and Gold Fields, located in Western Australia.



APA Group (ASX:APA) have been contracted to install an additional 4MW reciprocating gas-fired engine by mid-2021 (Phase 1) and build, own and operate a 13MWp solar farm and 4.4MW battery energy storage system by the end of 2021 (Phase 2).



The cost of the Phase 1 and Phase 2 expansion will be around $38 million.



Phase 1 and Phase 2 will increase the installed power capacity at Gruyere to 64MW.



Shares in Gold Road Resources (ASX:GOR) are trading 1.6 per cent higher at $1.27.

