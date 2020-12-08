Link Administration Holdings (ASX:LNK) see fresh proposal from SS&C Technology

Link Administration Holdings (ASX:LNK) has received a conditional, nonbinding indicative proposal from SS&C Technology Holdings to acquire 100 per cent of the shares in Link Group by way of a Scheme of Arrangement.



SS&C is a NASDAQ listed global provider of investment and financial software-enabled services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries.



It is headquartered in Connecticut and has 150 offices in 35 countries.



The cash price offered to shareholders under the SS&C Proposal is $5.65 per share.



The company has already had offers from Pacific Equity Partners (PEP) and The Carlyle Group.



Shares in Link Administration Holdings (ASX:LNK) are trading 14.1 per cent higher at $5.66.



