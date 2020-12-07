Metcash (ASX:MTS) bounces back

Metcash (ASX:MTS) says its group earnings have increased by 30.4 per cent to $203 million for the first half of the 2021 financial year.



Group revenue increased 12.2 per cent to $7.1 billion.



Statutory profit bounced back from a loss of $151.6 million for the same time last year to $125.1 million.



Sales growth was driven by the company’s shop local campaign, higher demand for liquor and increased demand for hardware amid a return to DIY by customers.



The company says sales momentum has continued into 2H21 with strong growth in first five week.



The interim dividend is up 2 cents from 6 cents in the first half of last year to 8 cents.



Shares in Metcash (ASX:MTS) are trading 8.7 per cent higher at $3.50

